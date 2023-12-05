Giants’ Adoree’ Jackson: FSU should have made College Football Playoffs

Controversy erupted on Sunday when the 2023 College Football Playoff committee revealed their final four teams: No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas, and No. 4 Alabama.

Noticeably absent were the undefeated Florida State Seminoles, who somehow dropped a spot from No. 4 to No. 5 behind the one-loss Longhorns and Crimson Tide.

Social media was swift to respond with many athletes, experts, insiders, and fans panning the decision to leave FSU out of the College Football Playoffs.

Among them is New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who played his college ball at USC.

“I’m not going to lie, I think they should have put Florida State in there,” Jackson told reporters. “Obviously, going undefeated which just crazy, and to see they were just ranked number four in that last game they played, right? And then they bump them out. I know I heard a bunch about the quarterback being out. That doesn’t mean anything. I feel like they earned the right to be able to go play.”

Injuries at the quarterback position may have fueled FSU’s omission, but it’s not an excuse that’s being widely accepted.

Making matters worse was the reaction of Michigan players when learning they would have to play Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.

“I did see the one video of the Michigan people when they found out they had to play Bama, which was hilarious. It’s like they were scared to play them,” Jackson added.

But FSU wasn’t the only team left out of the playoffs that had a case to be made. One-loss Georgia and one-loss Ohio State also missed the cut and arguments could be made for each.

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, a Georgia alum, certainly believes the Bulldogs should have gotten in.

“I felt like they’re one of the best four teams, if that’s what the criteria is — but I don’t make that decision. Better luck next year,” Thomas said.

Even when the CFP is expanded, there’s going to be someone left out. It’s not a perfect system and that’s going to leave hurt feelings every single time.

