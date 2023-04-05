Giants address multiple needs in PFF’s latest 3-round mock draft

Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus posted his latest three-round NFL mock draft and a few new names emerged as possible picks for the New York Giants.

Round 1, Pick 25: Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State You can’t have enough talent in the secondary when you blitz as much as defensive coordinator Wink Martindale wants to. And when you blitz that much, you want ball hawks on the back end. Who better to add to the mix than the FBS leader in pick-sixes?

Forbes isn’t projected by many experts as a Day 1 selection. He ran a 4.35 40 at the NFL Combine and sized up at 6-foot-6 and 166 pounds. He is known as an aggressive man-to-man cover guy and, with a few added pounds, could end up being a solid pro corner.

Round 2, Pick 57: Linebacker Trenton Simpson, Clemson The Giants get their blitzing off-ball linebacker, and it didn’t cost them a first-rounder. Simpson is the most impressive all-around athlete in the linebacker class.

Solid pick with good size at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds. Ran a 4.43 40 at the Combine. He may be gone by the time the Giants are on the clock here. If they can land Simpson, he’ll team up nicely with recently signed free agent Bobby Okereke.

Round 3, Pick 89: Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein gives Mingo an NFL comp of former three-time Pro Bowler Anquan Bolden. That’s high praise. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Mingo is known as a physical receiver who can get tough yards after the catch.

The Giants already have enough slot receivers, so if Mingo can line up outside, he’ll be a nice addition.

Most fans would have no issue with this draft as all three players selected are at ‘need’ positions.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire