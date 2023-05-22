Giants adding Ryan Cowden to front office

The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen are bolstering their front office with the addition of a familiar name.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that the team is expected to hire Ryan Cowden, who had interviewed for the team’s GM job before it went to Schoen.

Joe Schoen strengthened the Giants’ front office Sunday by adding one of the executives he edged out to become the general manager. Ryan Cowden, who interviewed for the Giants general manager vacancy in January 2022 before the job went to Schoen, is expected to be hired in an unspecified role, sources told The Post.

Cowden’s official job title will be “executive advisor to the general manager.”

The addition of Cowden is not unexpected. Shortly after the 2023 NFL draft, Giants Wire published a piece outlining six moves the Giants should make prior to training camp. On that list was the hiring of Cowden.

It has long made sense for Schoen to strengthen the front office by hiring Cowden, his good friend who parted ways with the Tennessee Titans in early May. The two first met as scouts for the Carolina Panthers back in 2001.

In addition to the Giants, Cowden had also previously interviewed for the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers general manager jobs, as well as the full-time role in Tennessee.

