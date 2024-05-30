Giants added incentives to Darius Slayton’s contract

New York Giants veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton returned to the team’s offseason workout program earlier this week after missing the first three OTAs over a contract dispute.

On Thursday, we learned that Slayton is back and happy after the team and his reps agreed on some additional contract incentives.

Darius Slayton had incentives added to his contract for this season He is happy to be back with his teammates and is "ready to go" pic.twitter.com/ffTzLYn9Od — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 30, 2024

What those incentives could be aren’t known at this time but Slayton also had to be thinking about job security. The Giants used their first-round selection in this year’s NFL draft on LSU stud Malik Nabers and added veteran chain-mover Allen Robinson.

Let’s not forget the investment the club has made in several other wideouts such as Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.

What are Darius Slayton's thoughts on the Giants adding to the wide receiver room? "I try to live in the moment, enjoy my time with them and around them. Who knows what the future holds? I try to be my best day in and day out." pic.twitter.com/iSFwRRe7hN — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 30, 2024

What Slayton’s role will be is also uncertain at this time. He’s been the Giants’ top receiver since he and quarterback Daniel Jones got here back in 2019 but the new additions have to be considered a major challenge to his status on the depth chart.

He doesn’t mind being part of a group as long it helps the team.

“You’ve got to be a little delusional. You’ve got to think the ball is coming your way every time even if it’s not,” he said.

Asked how Jones could change the public’s negative perception of himself, Slayton’s answer was simple.

“Win. Two years ago when we were in the playoffs, everybody was like, ‘actually, he needs help.’ The narrative comes and goes depending on how your team does,” Slayton said.

