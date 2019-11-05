SAN FRANCISCO -- Welcome to the 2019 offseason. It figures to be pretty similar to the previous one.

The Giants kicked off another winter of back-end roster churn Tuesday by claiming three players from other organizations: Right-handers Rico Garcia (Rockies) and Trevor Oaks (Royals), and infielder Kean Wong (Angels). To clear roster spots, the Giants designated Mike Gerber for assignment and Ricardo Pinto.

Their 40-man roster now stands at the full 40, although more moves could (will?) happen in the coming days as the front office looks to continue building depth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wong, the older brother of Cardinals standout Kolten Wong, is a versatile defender who has posted solid on-base percentages in the minors, making him the kind of player Farhan Zaidi has looked to add to an organization still lacking in overall talent. He has a .287/.342/.383 slash line in the minors while primarily playing second and third base.

[RELATED: Years after trade, Wheeler could be perfect fit for Giants]

Garcia, a 24-year-old starter, dominated in Double-A last season but struggled in the Pacific Coast League and two big league appearances. Oaks, 26, made four appearances for the Royals and 22 starts in Triple-A. He had a 3.23 ERA in Triple-A.

As they did last year, the Giants are looking to bolster the bottom of their 40-man roster and add depth for spring training and Triple-A. They used an NL-record 64 players in 2019, including Gerber, who went down as the first player Zaidi acquired after getting hired by the Giants.

The outfielder struck out in 15 of his 24 big league at-bats.

Giants add two pitchers, versatile infielder to their 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area