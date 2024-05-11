Giants add TVs outside Oracle Park for McCovey Cove kayakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants have made a handful of improvements to Oracle Park over the years, but perhaps one of the smallest might be one of the most meaningful additions.

Dave Edlund, also known as "McCovey Cove Dave" posted on Instagram a video taken before the Giants' 5-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Oracle Park of a new television screen installed outside the ballpark, which appears to be for the kayakers to watch the game from McCovey Cove.

The kayakers in the Cove have been an Oracle Park staple ever since the ballpark opened in 2000, and oftentimes are seen chasing down home run balls that land or bounce into the Bay.

And it wasn't until Friday that they could see exactly when a ball was coming their way.

While the addition to the ballpark is small, it certainly is a cool improvement for a group of fans who consistently have helped make Oracle Park so unique and special.

