Giants add three more players to big league camp as non-roster invitees

The Giants invited three more veterans to spring training as non-roster invitees, and did so in areas where they're expected to have heated position battles.

Left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins, right-handed starter Tyson Ross and catcher Rob Brantly all will be in camp next month, giving the Giants 21 non-roster players. The additions of Ross and Blevins had previously been reported.

Blevins, in particular, might find himself in a pretty good spot as pitchers and catchers get going Feb. 12. The former A's reliever has had a solid 13-year career and joins a team that needs left-handed relief depth after Will Smith departed in free agency.

The Giants brought Tony Watson back, but it's a young group behind him, with Andrew Suarez and Wandy Peralta currently standing as the next two left-handed relief options on the roster. Conner Menez might get a look in the bullpen and Tyler Anderson and Drew Smyly could be options if they're not in the rotation.

Blevins, 36, had a 3.90 ERA and averaged more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings for the Atlanta Braves last season. He previously pitched for the New York Mets, so manager Gabe Kapler has a history facing him when Kapler managed the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ross, a Bay Area native, adds more rotation depth to a group that already includes Smyly, Anderson and Kevin Gausman behind Jeff Samardzija and Johnny Cueto. Tyler Beede and Logan Webb also will be fighting to keep the spots they earned last summer. Ross made just seven starts for the Tigers last year before getting shut down with an elbow injury.

Brantly has scattered big league time with the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox and got one at-bat for Kapler's Phillies last year. The 30-year-old spent most of last season in Triple-A, batting .314 with six homers. He joins incumbent Aramis Garcia and fellow newcomers Tyler Heineman and Chad Tromp in the race to back up Buster Posey.

