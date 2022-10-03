If Giants add any quarterbacks this week, they’ll need to have a passport

Two Giants quarterbacks got injured on Sunday. Starter Daniel Jones has a sprained ankle, and backup Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Giants won’t know whether Jones will be able to play next weekend until later in the week.

The 53-man roster has no other quarterbacks. Davis Webb is on the practice squad.

And here’s the very real practical problem the Giants may face. As the source noted, anyone they add to the roster needs to have a passport, because the next game will be played against the Packers in London.

