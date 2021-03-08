Giants add to front office, performance staff with multiple hires

The New York Giants announced two personnel moves on Monday, one in the front office and one in the performance staff of the coaching ranks.

Kyle O’Brien will assume the team’s newly created position of senior personnel executive and Drew Wilson will be the Giants’ new assistant strength and conditioning coach.

O’Brien has nearly two decades of NFL experience beginning as the New England Patriots’ pro personnel department in 2000. He spent the last fives seasons as the vice president of player personnel for the Detroit Lions.

Wilson fills the opening on the strength and conditioning team under Craig Fitzgerald left by the departure of Thomas Stallworth, who left the Giants after three seasons to become the Atlanta Falcons’ strength and conditioning coach.

Wilson spent the last four years as the director of football strength and conditioning at the University of Colorado. Prior to that, Wilson worked on the staffs of Maryland, UConn, Kansas and Florida State.