Giants add DT Aaron Crawford to practice squad, release DB Olaijah Griffin

With a need at defensive tackle after Nick Williams (biceps) landed on injured reserve, the New York Giants shuffled their practice squad a bit on Tuesday.

The team announced that defensive tackle Aaron Crawford had been signed. And in an effort to clear additional room for some upcoming moves, the Giants also released defensive back Olaijah Griffin from the reserve unit.

Crawford originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 where he played under current Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. The 6-foot-1, 315-pounder remained with Baltimore until being released on September 1.

In one career game (2020), Crawford has recorded one tackle.

Griffin, the son of Warren G and nephew of Dr. Dre, was claimed off waivered from the Buffalo Bills in mid-August and released two weeks later. The Giants re-signed him to their practice squad on September 28.

The team also worked out defensive tackle Anthony Rush, but he was not immediately signed.

The Giants currently have one open spot on their practice squad and two open spots on their 53-man roster.

