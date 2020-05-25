New Giants coach Joe Judge has added one of his former players to his coaching staff.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants have added Nick Williams as their new offensive quality control coach.

Williams was the wide receivers coach and NFL liaison at Southern Illinois.

He played at Alabama from 2009-2012, and Judge was on staff as a special teams assistant the first three of those seasons before moving onto the Patriots. He’s also the son of former Michigan State coach Bobby Williams.

He’s the sixth member of Judge’s staff with Alabama ties, joining running backs coach Burton Burns, tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer, defensive assistant Jody Wright, and assistant coach for special projects and situations Amos Jones.

Giants add coach to offensive staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk