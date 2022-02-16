Giants add Bryan Cox and Kevin Wilkins to Brian Daboll’s staff

New York Giants head coach Bran Daboll continues to add to his 2022 staff with two more assistant coaches officially hired on Wednesday.

Former NFL linebacker and long-time defensive assistant coach Bryan Cox, 54, has been named the Giants’ assistant defensive line coach. He will work alongside Andre Patterson, who was hired as the defensive line coach last week.

Kevin Wilkins, who served as an assistant under new the Giants’ defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale in Baltimore last season, will now handle similar responsibilities in East Rutherford.

Cox was a three-time Pro Bowler as a player whose career spanned from 1991 through 2002. He had stints with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. He also won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2001.

As an assistant, Cox has coached the defensive line for the Jets, Cleveland, Tampa Bay and Atlanta, and was the Dolphins’ pass rush coach in 2011.

Wilkins began his career as a video intern for the Baltimore Ravens and worked as a video operations coordinator before moving into coaching in 2021.

