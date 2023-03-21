Giants add another wide receiver in latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

NFL mock drafts basically began with people like Mel Kiper Jr., the original draftnik. So, when he comes out with a mock draft, it’s always worth a read.

To be accurate, Kiper’s analysis isn’t always spot-on but he’s usually in the ballpark. The one thing he focuses on most when mocking a player to a team need — immediate need.

As we know, many NFL general managers do not draft out of immediate need. The ones that do aren’t usually employed for long. Most GMs draft either the best available player and/or a player at a position they will be needing depth at in the future.

In his latest mock draft, Kiper takes into account all of the New York Giants’ offseason activity to date but still sees them adding to their offensive arsenal.

25. New York Giants

Jordan Addison, WR, USC Quarterback Daniel Jones is back on a four-year deal, and the Giants’ front office has prioritized playmakers around him. New York has given the franchise tag to running back Saquon Barkley, re-signed wideouts Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, traded for tight end Darren Waller and added receiver Parris Campbell on a one-year deal. That’s an upgraded depth chart, which also includes promising 2022 second-rounder Wan’Dale Robinson. How about one more? Addison put up huge numbers for Pitt and USC over the past three seasons, and he could be a plug-and-play starter, getting reps in the slot and outside. This is how the Giants’ passing offense can take a big step forward.

The Giants have a logjam at slot receiver. Shepard, Campbell, Robinson and Waller all will likely take reps there this year. If Addison is brought in, he would likely be used as an outside receiver.

Many believe the Giants should use this pick to fortify the offensive line — preferably at center — or beef put their cornerback room.

