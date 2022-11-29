Giants work out Adam Humphries, several others

The New York Giants remain scheduled to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this Thursday and Friday, but that didn’t stop them from working out several other players on Monday.

Three free agents worked out in East Rutherford, including veteran wide receiver Adam Humphries.

The 29-year-old Humphries was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie out of Clemson in 2015. After four years with the Bucs, he joined the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and spent two seasons there. He last played for the Washington Commanders in 2021.

In 96 career games (36 starts), Humphries has hauled in 320 receptions for 3,314 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Along with Humphries, the Giants also worked out wide receiver Malik Taylor and quarterback Kaleb Eleby, a rookie who was recently selected by the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL draft.

None of the three were immediately signed to a contract.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire