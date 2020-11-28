Are the Giants actually now the favorites in the NFC East?

USA TODAY Sports
Chuck & Phil shocked the world by winning The Match: Champions for Change. The dynamic duo defeated Steph Curry and Peyton Manning 4&3 at Stone Canyon Golf Club. Mickelson and Barkley started The Match as underdogs but quickly got rolling after winning 4 of the first 5 holes. Charles Barkley debuted his revamped swing and helped Phil with some clutch shots around the green. Mickelson, who owns Stone Canyon, won The Match for his team on the par-5 15th with a birdie putt. Eli Manning, Shaquille O'Neal, Andre Iguodala, and other celebrities joined in to commentate The Match.