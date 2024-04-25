Giants 'actively trying to move up for a QB' in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

With just a few hours to go until the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, buzz connecting the Giants to the quarterback position continues to grow.

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reports that the Giants are actively trying to move up for a quarterback.

For weeks, the Giants have been linked to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, with McCarthy saying on Wednesday that he has “somewhat of an idea” that the Giants will select him.

“The New York Giants, they’re a phenomenal staff,” McCarthy told Rich Eisen. “I love Coach Daboll, I love Mr. Schoen, I love Coach Tierney and Coach Kafka. I met with them twice, it’s been amazing.”

In recent days, though, multiple reports have linked the Giants to North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who of course has also met with the Big Blue brass.

"I met coach Coach Daboll, big fan of him,” Maye said back at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. “Offensive mind, one of the best."

Whether the target is McCarthy or Maye (and perhaps Big Blue truly would be happy landing either of them), it certainly sounds like the Giants, who currently holds the No. 6 pick, are doing what they can to move up and draft a quarterback.

Now it’s just a question of how much they’ll be willing to trade to make that move.