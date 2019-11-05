Giants activating Sam Beal from IR this week

The Giants could certainly use some help in the secondary, and it’s on the way.

Via Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said the team was activating cornerback Sam Beal from injured reserve this week.

Beal, last year’s supplemental draft pick, missed his entire rookie season with a shoulder injury. This year was a hamstring which kept him out of the first half of the season.

Rookie cornerback Deandre Baker has been up and down this year, but Shurmur said he’d remain in the starting lineup.