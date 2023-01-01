Giants activate Xavier McKinney from NFI, release David Sills

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney returned to practice this week, officially opening his 21-day window to return from the non-football injury (NFI) list.

McKinney last played in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks before fracturing several fingers on his left hand in an ATV accident during the team’s bye. The injury required surgery and stabilizing pins.

Head coach Brian Daboll said the chances of McKinney playing in a Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts were not good, but that outlook changed over the past 48 hours.

On Saturday evening, the Giants activated McKinney from NFI and gave him the green light to play on Sunday.

“Man, I want to get back big time. The coaches know that, and the trainers know that. They know that I really want to get back and I’m kind of running out of patience here,” McKinney said on Thursday.

In order to clear space for McKinney on the 53-man roster, the Giants released wide receiver David Sills. He is likely to return to the practice squad next week.

Additionally, the Giants elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad to the active roster.

Myarick had been waived and re-signed to the reserve unit earlier in the week. That swap allowed the Giants to claim offensive lineman Wyatt Davis off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals.

Gilbert’s elevation likely means that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) will be inactive against the Colts. He was previously listed as doubtful to play.

Related

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Making playoffs is 'stuff you dream about as a kid' Giants vs. Colts: NFL experts make Week 17 picks Giants' Wink Martindale smells 'blood in the water' with Colts' OL struggling

List

Giants vs. Colts: Week 17 staff picks and predictions

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire