Giants activate S Xavier McKinney, LB Tae Crowder and K Graham Gano

Tae Crowder scores touchdown against Washington

As expected, the Giants activated safety Xavier McKinney off of injured reserve on Saturday. The team also announced that they activated linebacker Tae Crowder from injured reserve, while kicker Graham Gano has been activated from the COVID-19/reserves list.

Crowder went from “Mr. Irrelevant” in the 2020 Draft to anything but that in the Giants’ Week 6 win over Washington. He had 10 combined tackles and scored the game-winning touchdown, recovering a fumble and taking it 43 yards into the end zone in the fourth quarter.

But the 23-year-old suffered a hamstring injury and hasn’t played since, missing a total of four games.



Gano, meanwhile, was placed on the COVID-19 reserves list following the team’s Week 10 win over the Eagles. Thanks to Big Blue’s Week 11 bye, the kicker did not miss a game.

Gano has been stellar in his first year with the Giants, converting 21 of his 22 field goals and all 16 of his extra points. He signed a contract extension through the 2023 season on Nov. 15.

One player who was not activated is linebacker Oshane Ximines, who instead will undergo surgery to repair his torn right rotator cuff. Ximines was injured in Week 4 against the Rams and has not played since.