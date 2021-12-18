Giants activate Xavier McKinney, Jaylon Smith; both expected to play vs. Cowboys

Xavier McKinney interceptions Raiders cropped 11/7/2021

The Giants got a bit of good news on Saturday, as safety Xavier McKinney was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is expected to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

McKinney had been flagged as a high-risk close contact on Wednesday, when WR John Ross, LB Cam Brown, and CB Aaron Robinson all tested positive.

Big Blue announced a litany of roster moves on Saturday afternoon along with McKinney’s clearance involving a handful of players, including newly signed linebacker Jaylon Smith, who was activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, along with WR Alex Bachman and DB Jarren Williams.



The Giants also re-signed DB Sam Beal to the practice squad.

Playing in is second pro season, McKinney has developed into a dynamic playmaker on the backend of the Giants’ defense, picking off five passes in 13 games to go along with nine pass break-ups, 70 combined tackles and one tackle for loss.

Meanwhile, Smith will make his Giants debut against the team that drafted him and, eventually, released him.

The Cowboys (9-4) take on the Giants (4-9) at MetLife Stadium at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.