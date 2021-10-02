Giants activate WR John Ross off IR ahead of Sunday's matchup with Saints

John Ross Giants practice jersey helmet off

The Giants are going into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints banged up at the wide receiver spot, but they will have one intriguing name back in the mix.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon that John Ross has been activated from the Injured Reserve list. Ross had been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the end of training camp and into the start of the regular season, but now he’ll likely see his first action of the season against the Saints.

Ross, 25, set the NFL Draft world ablaze back at the 2017 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, when he ran the fastest 40-yard dash in Combine history at 4.22 seconds.



But the Washington product’s lightning speed has not yet translated to success at the NFL level. After being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals ninth overall in 2017, Ross had just 51 catches in four seasons with the Bengals, totaling 733 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Ross signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason, and he’ll have a chance to show what he’s got on Sunday, as the Giants go into New Orleans without both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.