Giants will activate Wan'Dale Robinson from PUP list

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is set to rejoin the Giants lineup.

According to multiple reports, the Giants will activate Robinson from the physically unable to perform list ahead of Tuesday's deadline to set their initial 53-man roster. That will make Robinson eligible to practice and play against the Cowboys in the first week of the regular season.

Robinson tore his ACL in Week 11 last year. The 2022 second-round pick had 23 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown in his six appearances as a rookie.

Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins, Sterling Shepard, third-round pick Jalin Hyatt, Jamison Crowder, Cole Beasley, David Sills, and Kalil Pimpleton are the other candidates for roster spots at receiver.