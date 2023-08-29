Giants to activate Wan’Dale Robinson from PUP list

The New York Giants plan to activate second-year wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Tuesday and place him directly on their 53-man roster.

Robinson, the Giants’ second-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft out of Kentucky, has been on the PUP list all summer and has not participated in any team drills during training camp.

Robinson injured his knee halfway through his rookie year and missed the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. The injury came in what was his ‘breakout’ performance against Detroit.

The Giants have to pare their roster down to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and it appears that there is now one less decision regarding a roster spot.

The decision to remove Robinson off of PUP has immediate significance for several players on the roster bubble at wide receiver: Cole Beasley, Jamison Crowder (has been cut), David Sills and Kalil Pimpleton.

