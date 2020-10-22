The Eagles will be without wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on Thursday night, but the Giants will be getting a wideout back from injury.

Sterling Shepard has been activated from injured reserve. Shepard has missed the last four games due to turf toe and took part in practice this week.

Shepard has eight catches for 76 yards this season.

The Giants promoted wide receiver Alex Bachman from the practice squad as well. C.J. Board will miss the game due to a concussion and Darius Slayton has been dealing with a foot injury.

Linebacker Trent Harris has also been summoned from the practice squad for Thursday’s game. He was also elevated last weekend, but did not play against Washington.

Giants activate Sterling Shepard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk