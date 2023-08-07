Giants activate A’Shawn Robinson, Marcus McKethan from PUP list

The New York Giants will activate defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson and offensive lineman Marcus McKethan from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of Monday’s practice.

Both players have passed their physicals.

Robinson, who was signed as a free agent on April 24, was placed on PUP at the onset of training camp as he recovered from a torn meniscus that cost him the final seven games last season. His return will provide much-needed depth along the interior of the team’s defensive line, joining the likes of Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.

McKethan landed on PUP after missing his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL, which was sustained during a preseason practice last August.

Meanwhile, head coach Brian Daboll says that right tackle Evan Neal remains in concussion protocol but is improving. He and the rest of the roster will travel to Detroit on Monday evening, although it remains unclear if he’ll be back in time for Friday night’s preseason opener.

Finally, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who recently returned from a concussion sustained during a traffic accident, will sit out on Monday due to a groin injury.

The team is monitoring the issue but Nacho, like Neal, will travel with the team to Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire