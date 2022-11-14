The Giants made a few tweaks to their roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have activated cornerback Rodarius Williams off of injured reserve and signed defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux to the active roster from the practice squad. Tackle Devery Hamilton and defensive back Justin Layne were waived to create space for them.

Williams was a sixth-round pick last year and tore his ACL after appearing in five games. He went back on injured reserve ahead of the season opener as he continued to deal with knee issues.

Mondeaux was promoted to the active roster for three games, including Sunday’s win over the Texans. He has five tackles and one tackle for a loss in those appearances.

Giants activate Rodarius Williams, sign Henry Mondeaux to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk