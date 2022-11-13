Giants activate Matt Peart, elevate two from practice squad

The New York Giants have activated offensive lineman Matt Peart from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Peart has been out since tearing his ACL last December against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With starting right tackle Evan Neal (knee) still out, Peart will help provide additional depth at the position.

Guard Shane Lemieux and cornerback Rodarius Williams were not activated, but that could come as soon as next week.

Meanwhile, the Giants also elevated defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux and tight end Lawrence Cager from their practice squad.

Those moves were obvious as the team deals with depth issues at both positions. Defensive tackle Nick Williams was placed on injured reserve earlier this week and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) is still a week or more away from returning.

Safety Landon Collins was not elevated and will not play against the Houston Texans.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire