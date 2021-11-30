Giants activate Logan Ryan from COVID list, Darnay Holmes hits IR

Logan ryan running with ball blue jersey versus bengals

Just as the Giants get one piece of their secondary back, another has to leave.

Logan Ryan, who has been on the COVID-19 list, was activated heading into this week with the Miami Dolphins on the schedule. However, Darnay Holmes will miss at least the next three games due to a rib injury.

Ryan had to miss the past two games against the Tampa Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, with his absence certainly felt against the Bucs.

Getting him back this week against the Dolphins is much-needed for New York, though they dealt with his absence well in their rivalry win this week against Philly.

As for Holmes, he caught the first of Jalen Hurts' interceptions at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday, but on the return, he was hit hard and didn't return to the game.