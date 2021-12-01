The Giants activated safety Logan Ryan off the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, 10 days after he went on the list with a positive test.

Ryan missed games against the Bucs and Eagles.

He takes the roster spot of cornerback Darnay Holmes, whom the team placed on injured reserve with a rib injury. Holmes has appeared in 11 games with four starts this year. He was hurt on an interception of Jalen Hurts.

Ryan, one of the team’s defensive captains, had a streak of 24 consecutive starts before going on the COVID-19 list. He led the Giants with 72 tackles when he went on the reserve list. Linebacker Tae Crowder since has taken over the team tackles lead with 79.

Ryan will return to the lineup when the Giants play in Miami on Sunday.

In his absence, Julian Love played all 145 defensive snaps against the Bucs and Eagles.

Giants activate Logan Ryan from COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk