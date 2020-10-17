Giants activate LB Trent Harris from practice squad

The New York Giants activated outside linebacker Trent Harris from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday ahead of the Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team.

Likely a depth move, Harris was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday when the team waived wide receiver Damion Ratley. Harris has some history with both defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and head coach Joe Judge.

An undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2018, Harris spent his entire rookie season with the Patriots on their practice squad. He also spent some time with the Dolphins in 2019 playing in Graham’s defensive scheme.

Harris appeared in 11 games while making three starts for the Dolphins. He recorded 1.5 sacks, 22 tackles and a forced fumble. His familiarity with Graham’s scheme is likely what allows him to be called up after just signing with the team a few days ago.

The Giants and Washington are prepared to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium where Big Blue will look for its first win of the season.