Giants activate LB Cam Brown from IR, elevate OT Korey Cunningham and WR Dante Pettis from practice squad

Giants LB Cam Brown blue jersey 2020 game

Prior to their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Giants activated linebacker Cam Brown from Injured Reserve. The team also elevated offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and wide receiver Dante Pettis from the practice squad.

Brown was placed on IR on Sept. 25 with a hamstring injury. He played 11 snaps on special teams during the team's Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos, but was inactive for Week 2. The 2020 sixth-round pick out of Penn State played in 15 games during his rookie season, recording 12 combined tackles, three QB hits, and a forced fumble.

Cunningham, 26, played in college at Cincinnati and was a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He was signed to the Giants’ practice squad in early September, and was elevated for their game against the Cowboys last week as well. The tackle played five special teams snaps in the loss.

Pettis was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the second-round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington. He spent three seasons with the Niners, recording just 38 catches for 576 yards and seven touchdowns over 28 games.

The speedy wide out was claimed off waivers on Nov. 4, 2020 by the Giants and played in two games for them during the 2020 season. He made four receptions for 76 yards with a touchdown.