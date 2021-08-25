The Giants are getting one of their key offseason additions on the field.

New York announced on Wednesday morning that Kyle Rudolph has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and will participate in practice this week.

Rudolph underwent offseason foot surgery after an issue popped up in his physical when he was signing with the Giants. The injury nearly caused a snag in the free-agent deal, but Rudolph ended up inking the same contract he was initially offered.

The Vikings released Rudolph in March after 10 seasons with the franchise. In 12 games last year, Rudolph recorded 28 catches for 334 yards with one touchdown. His 11.9 yards per reception in 2020 was the highest of his career.

Overall, Rudolph has 453 catches for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns in 140 games since 2011.

The Giants also have Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, Nakia Griffin-Stewart, and Jake Hausmann at tight end.

Giants activate Kyle Rudolph off the PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk