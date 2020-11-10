The Giants have left guard Will Hernandez back on the active roster.

Hernandez was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in late October after a positive test and he’s missed the team’s last two games. He will be available for this weekend’s game against the Eagles after being activated on Tuesday.

Rookie Shane Lemieux started in place of Hernandez against the Buccaneers and Washington.

The Giants waived cornerback Corey Ballentine to open space on the roster for Hernandez. He gained more notice than most 2019 sixth-round picks because he was hit during a shooting the night of the draft that killed a friend of his.

Ballentine appeared in all nine games this season, but has not played a defensive snap on five of the last six games. He had 42 tackles and averaged 23.5 yards on 19 kickoff returns.

The Giants also announced that wide receiver Dante Pettis has been added to the active roster after being claimed off waivers from the 49ers last week.

Giants activate Will Hernandez, waive Corey Ballentine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk