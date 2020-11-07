Giants activate four players for Sunday's game against Washington

The Giants have activated four players in advance of Sunday’s game against Washington, the team announced Saturday.

Defensive back Montre Hartage, running back Alfred Morris and offensive lineman Chad Slade have all been activated from the practice squad, while defensive back Brandon Williams has been activated from injured reserve.

Morris ran the ball eight times for 28 yards in the Giants’ Week 8 loss to Tampa Bay, his first as a member of Big Blue. Williams has been inactive since Week 2, playing exclusively on special teams, while Hartage and Slade have yet to suit up for a game this season.