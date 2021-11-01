Giants activate four, place Carter Coughlin on injured reserve

The New York Giants did some serious tinkering to their roster ahead of a Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, including the elevation of four players.

Linebackers Trent Harris and Benardrick McKinney were each elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster. Both will be returned to the reserve unit following the game.

Additionally, defensive back Steven Parker was signed from the practice squad to the active roster, while rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson was activated from the physically unable to perform list.

“He’s got real good top-end speed,” head coach Joe Judge said of Robinson last week. “He’s got very good short-area quickness. He has good instincts in terms of matching receivers. He has very good ball skills. He’s got a physical presence to him. That’s one of the things that really jumped out to us when we looked at this guy through college tape and down in Mobile (at the Senior Bowl).

“He’s a physical corner, he really is. Physicality comes into how you tackle but then also how you can play on the line of scrimmage with hands and really go ahead and be disruptive. He does a good job of that. He’s one of those guys when you watch him from across the ball, he doesn’t blink much pre-snap. He’s always looking into it, he’s anticipating moves. Physically, this guy’s got a pretty good skillset.”

Rookie edge rusher Elerson Smith was not activated and remains on PUP.

Finally, second-year linebacker Carter Coughlin was placed on injured reserve with an ankle issue. He is eligible to return on November 28 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following the series of transactions, the Giants are now at the league’s 53-man limit (plus practice squad elevations).