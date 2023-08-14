Giants activate DL D.J. Davidson

Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson is set to start practicing with the Giants.

The Giants put Davidson on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, but they announced that Davidson has been activated on Monday. Davidson tore his ACL in a game against the Packers last October.

Davidson was a fifth-round pick last season and he played in five games before his injury. He played 43 snaps on defense and 43 snaps on special teams while compiling four tackles during his rookie season.

Davidson will be vying for playing time behind Dexter Lawrence on the interior of the defensive line.