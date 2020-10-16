The Giants announced Friday they have activated linebacker David Mayo off injured reserve.

Mayo, 27, is expected to make his 2020 debut Sunday against Washington.

The Giants placed Mayo on injured reserve Sept. 6 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He injured his knee in training camp.

Mayo joined the Giants six days before the 2019 season and played in all 16 games. He started the first 13 games.

He tied for second on the team with a career-best 80 tackles, including his first two career sacks.

The Giants also have Blake Martinez, Devante Downs and rookies Tae Crowder and TJ Brunson at inside linebacker. Martinez is the Giants’ leading tackler.

Giants activate David Mayo from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk