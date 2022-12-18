Giants activate Ben Bredeson, elevate Landon Collins

The New York Giants activated guard Ben Bredeson (knee) off injured reserve ahead of a Sunday night matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Bredeson had started the first seven games of the season at left guard before suffering his injury in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s expected that Bredeson will resume his role as the starter.

In a corresponding roster move, the Giants placed rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu on IR with a neck injury. He had last played in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions.

Additionally, the Giants also elevated linebacker/safety Landon Collins and quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad.

For Collins, this is his third elevation. He also played in Weeks 7 and 8, recording one tackle. If the Giants wish to use him again, he must be signed to the 53-man roster.

Prior to joining the Giants earlier this year, Collins spent the previous three seasons with Washington.

Meanwhile, Webb has been elevated for the first time this season. The Giants say that decision has nothing to do with the health or status of quarterbacks Daniel Jones, who is expected to start, and Tyrod Taylor.

