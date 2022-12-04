Giants activate Azeez Ojulari, Tony Jefferson off of IR

The New York Giants made a flurry of roster moves ahead of their Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders, including the official activation of edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.

In addition to Ojulari, safety Tony Jefferson was also activated off of injured reserve and returned to the 53-man roster. Both are expected to play significant roles on Sunday.

In a separate move, the Giants signed tight end Nick Vannett from their practice squad to the active roster. Tight end Tanner Hudson was waived in a corresponding transaction.

Finally, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and cornerback Zyon Gilbert were elevated from the practice squad.

Once again, safety/linebacker Landon Collins was passed over and will not play against his former team.

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson remains on IR.

Related

Giants' Daniel Jones has a pass dropped every 15.8 attempts Odell Beckham knows Giants fans would be electric if he re-signed Commanders wary of improving Giants QB Daniel Jones: 'A guy who will hurt you'

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire