The Giants welcomed defensive end Ajeez Ojulari back to practice on Sunday while snuffing out the hopes of three players trying to make the team.

Ojulari was activated from the non-football injury list. He went on the list at the start of camp with a hamstring injury he picked up working out on his own.

Ojulari was a second-round pick last year and led the team with eight sacks. That ranked third among all rookies.

In addition to the Ojulari move, the Giants also waived defensive back Michael Jacquet and guard Josh Rivas. Defensive back Jarrod Wilson was released. The Giants now have 87 players and must get to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon.

Giants activate Azeez Ojulari, cut three others originally appeared on Pro Football Talk