Giants activate Andrew Thomas ahead of Monday Night Football

Left tackle Andrew Thomas is back on the Giants’ active roster.

Thomas missed the last three games and four of the last five with foot and ankle injuries that landed him on injured reserve. Thomas was playing well to open the season and the Giants will be hoping that he can pick up from where he was prior to the injury.

The Giants are also expected to have running back Saquon Barkley back after he missed four games with an ankle injury.

In addition to activating Thomas, the Giants signed linebacker Trent Harris off the practice squad. Harris had six tackles after being promoted from the practice squad for the team’s last two games.

Tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Steven Parker are standard elevations from the practice squad and wide receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper was called up as a COVID-19 replacement.

