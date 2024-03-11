Giants acquiring Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns in trade with Panthers

The Giants are adding to their pass-rush in a huge way, trading for Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns, SNY's NFL Insider Connor Hughes has confirmed.

In exchange for Burns, the Giants are sending Carolina a 2024 second-round pick (No. 39) and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

The 25-year-old is also signing a new five-year deal with Big Blue which is worth up to $150 million with $87.5 million of that being guaranteed.



Hughes reported on Monday that there was mutual interest in getting a deal done, and just a few hours later, the two sides have come to an agreement.

The Panthers placed the franchise tag on Burns last week after negotiation on a long-term deal stalled, but it was clear that Burns didn’t have a long-term future in Carolina.

Now he is on his way to New York, where he'll give the Giants a tremendous one-two punch along with Kayvon Thibodeaux on the other side of the line.



A first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Burns has evolved into one of the top pass-rushers in the game, totaling 46.0 sacks and 59 tackles for loss over the course of his five-year career.

