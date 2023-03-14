Giants acquiring Darren Waller from Raiders in blockbuster trade

Darren Waller / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

In a blockbuster trade, the Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders, reports SNY's Connor Hughes.

New York is sending the No. 100 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (a third-rounder) to the Raiders.

That pick is the one the Giants acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs last season for Kadarius Toney, so GM Joe Schoen has in essence turned Toney into Waller.

The 30-year-old Waller, who had back-to-back 1,100-yard receiving seasons for the Raiders in 2019 and 2020 (when he was named to the Pro Bowl), was limited to just nine games last season due to injuries, including a hamstring issue.

Waller is under contract through the 2026 season. His cap hit is just shy of $12 million in 2023, and escalates a bit in the ensuing years -- $12 million in 2024, $13 million in 2025, and $15 million in 2026.

He should give quarterback Daniel Jones a huge target in the middle of what should be a revamped offense around Jones and Saquon Barkley.



After dealing for one of the best tight ends in football, the Giants will likely add multiple wide receivers to a group that was decimated by injury last season and doesn't currently feature a legitimate No. 1 option.

Big Blue recently re-signed Sterling Shepard on a one-year, prove-it deal. Other receivers on the roster include Isaiah Hodgins and Wan'Dale Robinson.

The free agent class for wide receivers is viewed as being quite weak, so Big Blue's best bet to address the position could be in the draft, at No. 25 and/or later on.