Giants acquiring DE Carlos 'Boogie' Basham in trade with Bills: reports

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) during pre-game warmups before their game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

While many players around the league will be released or waived on Tuesday as teams trim their rosters down to 53 players, there will also be plenty of trades, and the Giants have made one of their own.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are acquiring defensive end Carlos “Boogie” Basham from the Buffalo Bills.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the two teams will swap late-round picks in the 2025 draft to send Basham to the Giants.

A second-round pick of the Bills in 2021 out of Wake Forest, Basham has 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and one interception in 23 games, all of the bench. In four career postseason games, Basham has two sacks, two tackles for loss, six QB hurries and three QB hits.

Of course, Basham was selected in Buffalo by a front office that included current Giants GM Joe Schoen, and Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator with the Bills when Basham was a rookie.

With the Giants, Basham figures to be a depth piece, providing some extra muscle to the line at 6-foot-3, 281 pounds.