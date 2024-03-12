Giants acquiring Brian Burns consistent with GM Joe Schoen's long-term plans

This wasn’t a hidden agenda. Joe Schoen made it abundantly clear he prioritized certain positions over others the moment he took over as Giants general manager. Those positions he deemed premium would receive the bulk of New York’s resources.

Running back, in Schoen’s mind, is not a premium position. Neither is safety. So, there was always a limit to what he was willing to pay Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney. He wanted that money for players who impacted the game more.

Like a 25-year-old pass rusher named Brian Burns.

On Monday, after watching Barkley head to Philadelphia and McKinney to Green Bay, Schoen struck a trade with the Panthers for Burns. He gave them a second-round (No. 39) and fifth-round pick (in 2025), then handed Burns a five-year contract with $87.5 million guaranteed.

These are the players Schoen wants to invest in.

Both Barkley and McKinney were great Giants. Especially great, in Barkley’s case. It wasn’t lost on the GM what both accomplished before he arrived, or during their two years together. That’s why he made attempts to retain both. There was a full year of negotiations with Barkley a season ago before things fell apart and Barkley played 2023 on the franchise tag. There were several back-and-forths with McKinney this year. Both players believed they could find better than what the Giants were willing to offer in free agency.



Brian Burns / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

So, Schoen said go. The sides left the door open for the Giants to match whatever deal the two got. The Giants were never going near what the Eagles ($12.58 million annually, $26.5 million guaranteed) or Packers ($17 million annually) offered. They let them both walk.

Then took that money and invested it in Burns.

The Panthers selected Burns in the first round in 2019. Since then, he’s developed into one of the game’s best edge rushers. He has 46 sacks throughout his career, including 38.5 over the last four seasons and a career-high 12.5 in 2022.

While not the best season of his career, Burns was a bright spot on a bad Panthers team. He finished 2023 with eight sacks, 18 quarterback hits and a pressure percentage of 11.4, per NextGen. His 74.1 ProFootballFocus grade was the second best of his career (76.8 in 2020).

The Giants view Burns as a player who completes the front of their defensive line — the ideal pass-rushing counterpart to former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. Burns has impressive get-off, quicks, bend and length that make him a handful for offensive linemen.

The Giants want a defense led by their front. Burns goes a long way in accomplishing that.

It just comes at the expense of Barkley and McKinney.