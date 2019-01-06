Giants acquire versatile infielder Breyvic Valera from Orioles for cash originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SAN FRANCISCO -- As their first move of 2019, the Giants acquired a 26-year-old who played in the Mid-Atlantic last season and has a name that starts with the letters B and R.

No, not that one.

The Giants announced on Saturday that they acquired infielder-outfielder Breyvic Valera from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations. Valera, a switch-hitter, is a familiar face for Farhan Zaidi, having appeared in 20 games for the Dodgers last season before being sent to Baltimore as part of the Manny Machado deal.

In all, Valera, who turns 27 next week, posted a .234/.301/.266 slash line for the Dodgers and Orioles last season. He previously had a cameo with the Cardinals in 2017.

Valera has a .299 career average in the minors and carries a .357 on-base percentage, a point of emphasis for the Giants this offseason. He has never flashed much power, but he does check off a major box for Zaidi and the Giants. They are looking for versatile players, and Valera played second, short, third, left and center in the minors last season. At the big-league level, he has primarily been a second baseman thus far.

With the move, the Giants have 39 players on their 40-man roster.