Giants acquire pitcher Mitch White in trade, place Cobb on 60-day IL

The Giants have added more pitching depth as Alex Cobb works his way back from a couple of post-surgery setbacks.

San Francisco on Saturday announced it had completed a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays for right-hander Mitch White, sending cash considerations in return for the 29-year-old. In a corresponding move, the Giants transferred Cobb to the 60-day injured list.

Cobb originally started out ahead of schedule to return from his offseason hip surgery, but after setbacks first with his elbow and, most recently, with his shoulder, he now goes to the 60-day IL. Still, the right-hander remains on schedule for his return since the move is retroactive to the start of the season.

White, drafted No. 65 overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2016 MLB Draft, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday after posting a 5.40 ERA in four long relief appearances (10 innings) for Toronto this season. In 24 appearance with the Blue Jays (eight starts), White compiled a 7.26 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 50 strikeouts across 65 2/3 innings.

Before the Dodgers traded White to the Blue Jays midway through the 2022 MLB season, the righty owned a 3.58 ERA in 105 2/3 innings with Los Angeles.

The Giants certainly hope their newest addition can find that old form with San Francisco.

