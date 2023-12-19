Giants acquire outfielder TJ Hopkins in trade with Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants made another move to bolster their roster Tuesday morning.

San Francisco announced it acquired outfielder TJ Hopkins in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

No other details were immediately available.

Hopkins was designated for assignments when the Reds signed catcher Austin Wynnes to a major league contract. Hopkins went 7 for 41 over his first 25 major-league games in 2023, with all seven hits being singles.

The ninth-round selection by Cincinnati in the 2019 MLB Draft slashed .308/.411/.514 in 94 games at Triple-A Louisville before making his big-league debut.

With the Hopkins trade, San Francisco's 40-man roster now appears full after the signing of Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, reportedly claiming right-hander Devin Sweet and reportedly adding Tom Murphy.

