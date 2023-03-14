Giants acquire Darren Waller from Raiders with pick gained in Kadarius Toney trade

The draft pick that the Kansas City Chiefs sent to the New York Giants in the trade to acquire Kadarius Toney is now back in the AFC West division.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have traded TE Darren Waller to the Giants. In return, the Raiders will receive pick No. 100, which is a late third-round compensatory pick that New York acquired in the trade that sent Toney to Kansas City back in October. The pick was originally awarded to Kansas City as a result of Ryan Poles becoming the general manager of the Chicago Bears.

Now, that pick has been used by an NFC East team to temporarily weaken an AFC West opponent.

It's the Kadarius Toney pick from the #Giants for Waller. Pick No. 100. https://t.co/6ujkGbgIvt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The results of the trade won’t be fully recognized until we see how the Raiders use Pick No. 100 during the 2023 NFL draft. Perhaps it’ll change hands again beforehand as it’s not as if Las Vegas has a great history with the draft in recent years.

Right now, it looks like a great situation for every other party involved in this trade coming to fruition.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII with Toney in the fold.

The Giants have secured a new pass-catcher for QB Daniel Jones, who re-signed with the team ahead of the start of free agency.

The Raiders are now on the clock.

