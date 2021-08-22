Giants have ‘absolutely not’ ruled Saquon Barkley out for Week 1

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will not see the field against the Cleveland Browns in the team’s second preseason game on Sunday.

The real question is whether or not Barkley will be ready for the team’s final preseason game next week against the New England Patriots and the season opener on September12 versus the Denver Broncos.

“I don’t have an answer for you right there,” head coach Joe Judge said earlier this week when asked about Barkley’s status. “This will be kind of evaluating him coming out of this week.

“We’re going to get some one-on-ones with our safeties and our tight ends, our running backs and our linebackers in practice. The intention is for Saquon, when it’s our guys, to let him work a little bit against some of our guys and get the one-one-ones and get moving with some of that stuff right there. Now, it’s all still controlled as well and then when we get to New England next week, we’ll deal with that.”

Barkley has not played in a game since Week 2 of last season when he tore his ACL against the Bears in Chicago, but Judge provided some optimism on Sunday.

During pregame warmups, Judge told NFL Network’s Kim Jones that the team has “absolutely not” ruled Barkley out against the Broncos and indicated he could get some work in against the Patriots.

Pregame, NYG-CLE: Joe Judge said he’ll feel “better” about putting Saquon in 7-on-7 & team drills this week if NE defenders like Dont’a Hightower are on field. “They’ll take care of him,” JJ said. Also NYG have “absolutely not” ruled Saquon out for season opener. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) August 22, 2021

Barkley has been rehabbing furiously to get himself ready for the 2021 regular season. The Giants insist Barkley is on schedule to return but he has only been seen doing individual drills this summer at camp.